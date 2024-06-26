Vigil at Wayanad over suspected retaliation move by CPI(Maoists)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police's anti-naxal squad has stepped up vigil at the forest areas of Wayanad following the detection of explosives at Thalappuzha region on Tuesday.
The incident was suspected to be part of retaliation for the killing of CPI (Maoist) activists in earlier encounters.
Sources said that searches were being carried out in the region to detect the presence of more land mines or other explosives.
Explosive was found on Tuesday at a path that the anti-naxal commandos often take. Hence the police have taken the incident with utmost seriousness.
A team of senior police officers including Wayanad district police chief T Narayanan visited the spot on Wednesday and reviewed the situations.
In November last couple of CPI (Maoists) reportedly suffered serious injuries in an encounter with anti-naxal squads in the nearby forest areas. Later posters in the name of CPI (Maoists) had appeared stating that Kavitha alias Lakshmi was 'murdered' and there would be 'strong retaliation'.
Published 26 June 2024, 14:12 IST