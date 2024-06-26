Vigil at Wayanad over suspected retaliation move by CPI(Maoists)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police's anti-naxal squad has stepped up vigil at the forest areas of Wayanad following the detection of explosives at Thalappuzha region on Tuesday.

The incident was suspected to be part of retaliation for the killing of CPI (Maoist) activists in earlier encounters.

Sources said that searches were being carried out in the region to detect the presence of more land mines or other explosives.