Vizhinjam seaport set to welcome first containership on July 12

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram is gearing up to welcome the first mother ship on July 12.

The ship with transshipment cargo will be arriving as a trial one to test the operational preparedness of the port. The full fledged commercial operations of the port is expected to begin after a couple of months.

Vizhinjam port being a major infrastructure project that could boost Kerala's development, the CPI(M) government in the state is planning to make the arrival of the first mothership a major event.