Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Voter turnout in Wayanad LS constituency by-election drops

This was a decline from the close to 74 per cent turnout recorded in the polls held in April, when her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested from the hill constituency.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 15:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 15:25 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsWayanadBy-election

Follow us on :

Follow Us