Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Wayanad bypoll: Emotional scenes at polling booths for landslide survivors

The survivors hugged each other with joy and then broke into tears as they recalled how they all lived together as one big happy family before the landslides swept away everything on July 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 07:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 07:44 IST
India NewsKeralalandslidesWayanadvoting

Follow us on :

Follow Us