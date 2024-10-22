Wayanad bypolls: Congress eyes record win for Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul has said in a social media post on Tuesday that Wayanad has a special place in his heart and he can't imagine a better representative than Priyanka for the people of Wayanad. "I’m confident Priyanka will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," Rahul said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Das Munshi who held a meeting with the Congress leaders of Wayanad, expressed confidence that Priyanka would win with a record margin. Congress had started campaigning for Priyanka as soon as the by-polls were announced.

Priyanka had accompanied Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad for the latter to file nominations to the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha by-polls. She had also campaigned for Rahul at Wayanad.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Navya Haridas, who is a software engineer turned politician, and left-front candidate CPI national council member and former MLA Sathyan Mokeri already started campaigning. Both are accusing Rahul of neglecting the people of Wayanad by quitting the seat to retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.