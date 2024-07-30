Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 123, hundreds still feared trapped

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 123 people are feared to be dead till Tuesday night while around hundred others were still missing in one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala that hit the ecologically sensitive Wayanad during the wee hours of the day.
Around 130 were also injured in the landslide that bulldozed Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions near Meppadi town, around 25 kilometres from the district headquarters Kalpetta.
Puthumala at Meppadi, which had witnessed a landslide in August 2019 claiming 17 lives, is hardly two kilometres from Chooralmala.
The deceased, including women, elderly persons and children, were either washed away or crushed between the debris as the landslide reduced many houses to rubbles. Many bodies were recovered from distant spots, some even from around 40 kilometres away at Pothukal near Nilambur in Malappuram district. Many bodies were in a scattered condition and the identity of many body parts were yet to be ascertained.
The death toll is expected to go up as many feared trapped in the debris. Service of police sniffer dogs were also being used to locate the presence of people among the debris.
Several tourists were also feared missing in the landslide even as some tourists managed to escape with injuries.
Survivors said that the landslide took place by around 1.30 am. It was preceded by thundering sounds from the mountains. Sensing danger, many managed to rush out of their homes. Many became victims of the landslide despite efforts from dear and near ones to save.
Since the incident took place at night, the casualties remained high as most people were in their homes and were sleeping. Owing to the darkness, many could not even move out form homes swiftly. Most of the victims are either plantation workers or farmers.
Meppadi region was witnessing heavy rains of up to 200 mm over the last couple of days and the district administration had sounded an alert. Some families had shifted to safer locations on Monday while many preferred to stay back especially at Chooralmala, which was, so far, considered as a safe place.
Various agencies including Army, Air Force, Navy and NDRF, are jointly carrying out the rescue operation braving the rough weather and chances of further landslides. Air Force was carrying out air lifting even in the evening as scores of women, children and aged people remained stranded in isolated areas.
As road connectivity to Munadakkai area, which is two kilometres away from Chooralmala, was affected as a bridge collapsed, the army constructed a temporary bridge by evening. Massive search operation in the Munadakkai area, which is considered to be the epicentre of the landslide, was possible only afterwards. Amidst the rescue operations, water level in the river went up triggering concerns of another landslide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of various states rang up Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and offered all support. Kerala announced two days of mourning in view of the calamity.