Wayanad landslides: Death toll now 84; several still missing

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in the Wayanad landslides is escalating with 84 bodies recovered so far. Hundreds of people have been reported missing in the tragedy that took place on Tuesday.
The landslide occurred at Mundakai and Chooralmala areas, around 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town of Wayanad, at around 2 am Tuesday. The spot is close to Puthumala where around 20 persons were killed in a landslide in 2019.
While rescue workers could reach the Chooralmala region, no one could not reach Mundakai region so far as roads and bridges to the region were devastated. At least 200 persons, mostly plantation workers, are believed to be stranded in the region. There are scores of resorts in the region, and hence many tourists were also feared stranded. Apart from the NDRF, Army and Air Force teams are also rushing to the spot.
At least ten bodies were recovered from the river in Pothukallu in Malappuram, over 50 kilometres from the landslide-hit spot. More people are suspected to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.
Around 50 people have so far been admitted to a private medical college in Wayanad. Many who escaped with minor injuries are frantically searching for their near and dear ones among the debris of the houses that were reduced to rubbles. Many in distress are also sending voice messages to local people's representatives to seek help.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and extended all support for rescue and relief operations. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is the former MP of Wayanad, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, expressed shock over the incident.
Vijayan visited the State Disaster Management Authority control room in Thiruvananthapuram to review the situation. He said that all possible measures were being taken to rescue those trapped.
With PTI inputs
Follow latest updates on the Kerala landslide right here
Published 30 July 2024, 02:05 IST