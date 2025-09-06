Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Bidis and Bihar start with B': KPCC chief admits 'mistake' over X post

The now deleted post said, 'Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore'.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 10:52 IST
India NewsKeralaBiharGSTkpcc

Follow us on :

Follow Us