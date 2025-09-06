<p>Thiruvanthapuram: KPCC president, Sunny Joseph, on Saturday admitted that there was a "mistake" and "lack of caution" while posting the "bidis and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>" jibe on the social media handle of the party's state unit, a day after it was deleted following a political backlash.</p>.<p>Joseph said the 'X' post was deleted and an apology was tendered by the social media team as directed by the state leadership.</p>.<p>Kerala state unit of the Congress in a recent post on X, allegedly drew parallels between Bihar and Bidi (a tobacco product) in the wake of the recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> reforms, and triggered sharp reactions from the BJP.</p>.'Insult to entire Bihar': Bidi post over GST reforms by Congress draws BJP's ire.<p>The now deleted post said, "Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore".</p>.<p>"The post has been deleted. The responsible persons - admin of the social media handle and the person who operates it, withdrew it and tendered an apology. The Congress does not endorse that," Sunny Joseph told a TV channel.</p>.<p>While replying to a question, he also said there was a mistake and a lack of caution in putting out such a post.</p>.<p>The matter was taken up with former legislator V T Balram, who is in charge of KPCC's digital media cell, Joseph added.</p>.<p>Several North Indian leaders criticised Congress for the now-deleted X post.</p>.<p>"Our jibe at Modi's election gimmick with GST rates is being twisted. Our apologies if you felt hurt," the party said in a fresh X post on Friday. </p>