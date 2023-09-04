Kerala's Onam bumper lottery with Rs 25 crore prize money witnessing brisk sales

Even as the Onam festival celebrations of Kerala have almost concluded, the enthusiasm for the festival will remain for a couple more weeks as the state government's Onam bumper lottery ticket is witnessing brisk sales.

So far, around 40 lakh Onam bumper lottery tickets, which offer a bumper prize of Rs 25 crore and 5.3 lakh other prizes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1 crore, have been sold out. The state government is anticipating that the ticket sales may cross last year's record of 66 lakh. The draw is on September 20. The ticket is priced at Rs 500 each.