Kerala's Onam bumper lottery with Rs 25 crore prize money witnessing brisk sales

Even as the Onam festival celebrations of Kerala have almost concluded, the enthusiasm for the festival will remain for a couple more weeks as the state government's Onam bumper lottery ticket is witnessing brisk sales.
So far, around 40 lakh Onam bumper lottery tickets, which offer a bumper prize of Rs 25 crore and 5.3 lakh other prizes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1 crore, have been sold out. The state government is anticipating that the ticket sales may cross last year's record of 66 lakh. The draw is on September 20. The ticket is priced at Rs 500 each.
Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery which offers the highest lottery prize in the country has been made more attractive this year by offering more than 5.3 lakh prizes, while it was around four lakh last year.
Last year, the Onam bumper lottery witnessed record sales after the bumper prize was increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. This year since the number of prizes has been increased there could be a further increase in sales. The ticket sales normally go up as the draw date approaches.