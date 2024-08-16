Key takeaways from Election Commission’s announcement of Assembly polls for J&K and Haryana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedules for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, will vote in three phases, while Haryana will vote in a single phase election.
Here are the key highlights from Election Commission press briefing:
Elections in J&K will be held in 3 phases
Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 3 phases -- September 18, 25 and October 1. 24 seats will go to the polls in the first phase, 26 seats and 40 seats in the second and third phases, respectively.
Haryana to go to polls on October 1
Total voters in Haryana will be 2.01 crore, of which 95 lakh are women.
Counting of votes will be on October 4
The counting of votes for for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will be held on October 4, 2024.
Electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana to be finalised on August 20 and 27, respectively
J&K will have over 11,800 Polling Stations
Over 11,800 Polling Stations will exercise their franchise in rural and urban areas. According to EC, average voters per Polling Station is 735.
