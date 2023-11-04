Kharge dials Nitish after Bihar CM accuses Congress of losing focus on I.N.D.I.A bloc

On his part, sources said, Nitish told Kharge that the Congress should fight the Assembly elections with all its might against the BJP though it should not stray away from the larger goal.

The telephone chat between the two leaders came as Nitish on Thursday echoed the discontent within the I.N.D.I.A partners against Congress. He blamed the Congress' preoccupation with Assembly elections for the coalition's inability to build on the momentum it gained in the past few months.

Nitish made the remarks at the CPI's 'Bhaajpa Hataao, Desh Bachaao' rally in Patna in the presence of CPI General Secretary D Raja. It also came close on the heels of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh's outburst against the Congress after the latter refused to accommodate its candidates in an alliance in Madhya Pradesh.

JD(U) had also sought an understanding in Madhya Pradesh but the Congress did not respond favourably, prompting senior leaders to question the intention of the latter.

“We spoke with all parties, and urged them to unite to protect the country from those who are trying to alert the country's history. For this, meetings were held in Patna and elsewhere. I.N.D.I.A was formed but, of late, nothing much is happening. There are Assembly elections in 5 states. Congress is more interested in it. We were all working together to take the Congress forward but they aren’t worried about all this. Their interest is more in the Assembly elections right now. So after the polls, they may call everyone again after their elections," Nitish had said.

CPI(M) and CPI were also upset with the Congress over failure in reaching an understanding in the five election-bound states. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also said that fighting together in these five states would have been good.

Since its Mumbai meeting in August-September, I.N.D.I.A bloc has not been able to move forward. Its decision to hold a rally in Bhopal could not move forward following objection from Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. CPI(M) also expressed its reservation over various committees formed and refused to send a representative to its coordination panel.

Any forward movement on the I.N.D.I.A alliance will happen only after December 3, when the counting of votes for five states will happen. There were plans to hold rallies in Patna, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati and Delhi.