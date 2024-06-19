Kharge, Stalin extend birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday sent birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi and wished that he continues in his mission of wiping off tears from the last person standing by showing the mirror to power.
Gandhi, a former president of the Congress, turned 54 on Wednesday.
"Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which set you apart," Kharge said in a post on X.
"Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion, is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power," he said, wishing Gandhi a long, healthy and happy life ahead.
Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 19, 2024
Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which sets you apart.
Congress party’s ethos of unity in diversity,…
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin also greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 and posted a short video clip hailing him.
Stalin, in a post on 'X' said: "Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success."
Happy Birthday, dear brother @RahulGandhi!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 19, 2024
Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success. pic.twitter.com/As1bHkTKR5
The video collage, in which Stalin addresses Gandhi as 'dear brother,' features the Congress leader hailing Tamil Nadu, his description of himself as a 'Tamil', him buying sweets for the DMK chief during the campaign for the recently held LS polls, and also covers events in which both the leaders took part in the state.