Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

King Charles to lead moment's silence for Ahmedabad plane-crash victims

In an earlier statement, King Charles had said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were 'desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad'.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 02:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2025, 02:26 IST
India NewsBritainAhmedabadKing Charlesair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us