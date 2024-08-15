Home
Kolkata medic's rape-murder case: FORDA calls for strike again

'We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on the assurance from the Ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community,' a statement noted.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 August 2024, 09:51 IST

Two days after the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called of the nation-wide strike over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the doctors' body on Thursday announced that their protest will continue owing to the resentment of the community and fresh violence last night.

"We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on the assurance from the Ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community," a statement noted.

Published 15 August 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsDoctors' protest

