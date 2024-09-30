Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kolkata rape-murder case | 'Why progress so tardy,' Supreme Court asks Bengal government on installation of CCTV cameras

The apex court also reiterated its earlier order that no intermediary is allowed to publish the name and photo of the victim in the case.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 14:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us