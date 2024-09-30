Kolkata rape-murder case | 'Why progress so tardy,' Supreme Court asks Bengal government on installation of CCTV cameras

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is unhappy over "tardy" progress by the West Bengal government in installation of CCTVs and construction of toilets and separate resting rooms at medical facilities and directed the state government to complete ongoing work by October 15. </p><p>Hearing a suo motu matter related to rape and murder of PG doctor, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asked, “Why is the progress so tardy? We have been hearing this matter since some time now.” </p><p>The apex court also reiterated its earlier order that no intermediary is allowed to publish the name and photo of the victim in the case.</p>.No intermediary allowed to publish name, photo of victim in R G Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court.<p>Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the family of the deceased victim, contended that it is very alarming that there are a lot of social media posts disclosing her name and photos.</p><p>“Our earlier order is clarified to apply in relation to all intermediaries and to reiterate, no intermediary shall be allowed to carry the name or pictures of her identity. MEITY shall notify a nodal officer in relation to any uploading of unauthorised publication which is taken down,” the bench said.</p><p>The bench also sought the progress report of the 'National Task Force' and fixed the matter for further hearing on October 15.</p>