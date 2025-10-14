Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Ladakh violence: SC adjourns to Oct 15 hearing on plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLadakhSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us