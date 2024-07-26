Masters of terror: Modi's slight at Pakistan on 25 years of India winning Kargil War

Srinagar: In a stern message to Pakistan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Indian army will use its full might to crush any terrorist activities and provide a fitting response to the enemy.

“Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he said in Kargil after paying homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

To commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, where he delivered a powerful message to Pakistan. He said India was trying to establish peace at that time (1999), and “in return, Pakistan once again showed its untrustworthy face.”

However, Modi said, lies and terror were defeated by the truth. “Every time Pakistan attempted something nefarious, it has received a befitting reply in the past. Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development. “In a few days, on August 5, it will be 5 years since Article 370 was abolished. Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future, talking about big dreams,” he said.

“Along with infrastructure development, the tourism sector is also growing rapidly in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After decades, a cinema hall has opened in Kashmir. After 3 and a half decades, Tazia procession has been taken out in Srinagar for the first time. Our heaven on earth is rapidly moving towards peace and harmony,” Modi said.