Statehood unlikely for Ladakh as MHA mulls over new land, job safeguards

Srinagar: The Union Territory of Ladakh is set to receive new protections for its land, jobs, and cultural heritage, although the Central government is unlikely to grant it the Sixth Schedule status or restore its statehood.
Besides, safeguards for land, jobs, and cultural heritage, creation of new districts, addition of another battalion under the Ladakh Scouts, inclusion of Boti language in the 8th Schedule, speeding up of work on Kargil airport and permission to civilian aircrafts to land at Nubra airport, is also under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sources said.
The MHA is expected to approve these measures soon, they said. However, Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh appear unlikely, as many of the protections sought by Ladakh's representatives will be addressed through powers given to the Leh and Kargil Autonomous Hill Development Councils.
The 6th Schedule guarantees protection to land and a nominal autonomy for the country’s tribal areas.
Ladakh’s demands for increased autonomy and constitutional protections have been growing since August 2019, when the Centre reorganized Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Influential groups like the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have led a four-year agitation advocating for these demands.
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent figure in the movement for Sixth Schedule status and statehood, announced that he will undertake a 28-day fast starting on Independence Day if the government does not engage with Ladakh's leaders.
Wangchuk mentioned that LAB and KDA recently submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Drass for the Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary.
Wangchuk expressed hope that the government would soon invite Ladakh’s representatives for discussions. If no such invitation is extended, further protests are anticipated, he announced.
Published 29 July 2024, 08:53 IST