Statehood unlikely for Ladakh as MHA mulls over new land, job safeguards

Srinagar: The Union Territory of Ladakh is set to receive new protections for its land, jobs, and cultural heritage, although the Central government is unlikely to grant it the Sixth Schedule status or restore its statehood.

Besides, safeguards for land, jobs, and cultural heritage, creation of new districts, addition of another battalion under the Ladakh Scouts, inclusion of Boti language in the 8th Schedule, speeding up of work on Kargil airport and permission to civilian aircrafts to land at Nubra airport, is also under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sources said.