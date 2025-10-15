Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Supreme Court allows Sonam Wangchuk's wife to amend plea challenging activist's detention under NSA

Wangchuk, who was arrested on September 26 following violence in Leh, is lodged in Jodhpur central jail in Rajasthan
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 07:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 07:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLadakhLehSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us