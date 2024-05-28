Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialakshadweep

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep witnesses nearly 60% voter turnout till 5 pm

An official said the figures provided are preliminary, as voters who were in line by this deadline were given the opportunity to cast their votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 10:32 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 10:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kavaratti: Nearly 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 5 pm in the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency, where present MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Mohammed Faizal is engaged in a fierce battle with Congress leader and former MP Hamdullah Sayeed.

According to Election Commission officials, polling commenced at 7.30 am across the 10 inhabited islands, with 59.02 per cent of votes cast by 5:00 pm.

Formally, polling concluded at 6.30 pm, they said.

An official said the figures provided are preliminary, as voters who were in line by this deadline were given the opportunity to cast their votes.

The constituency spans across the 10 inhabited islands of the Lakshadweep Archipelago, with an electorate of 57,784 as per data shared by the Election Commission.

Out of this total, 28,506 are women voters.

T P Yousuf of the NCP (Ajith Pawar) is also contesting the election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 10:32 IST
PTILakshadweepvoter turnoutLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT