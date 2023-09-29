Last nine years saw decisive policies, political stability, economy got new direction: Shah

"Our country is the youngest and we also have the largest number of engineers, doctors and technocrats. There is democracy here, there is teamwork and the policy formulation is also clear under the leadership of Modi ji. Therefore, now no one can stop India from establishing itself at the first place in every field in the Amrit Kaal," he said.

The Union home minister said the Production Linked Incentive Scheme has fulfilled the dream of Make in India in 14 sectors within the country. "This is the right time. The next 25 years are extremely important for India's trade and industries. Indian industries will have to move towards changing both their size and scale," he said.

Shah said the need of the hour is that Indian companies become multi-national.

"The network of small industries along with big industries will have to be strengthened and PHDCCI will have to come forward strongly to provide guidance and infrastructure in this," he said.