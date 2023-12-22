Late Amrita Pritam’s partner 'Imroz' no more

Mumbai: Well-known poet and artist Inderjeet Singh—popularly known as Imroz and the partner of late novelist, essayist and poet Amrita Pritam—passed away in Mumbai on Friday.

Imroz and Amrita Pritam had spent close to four decades together.

Veteran journalist, writer and poet Vageesh Saraswat posted on social media about Imroz's passing.

"A very well known poet and painter Imroz passed away. He was also known for his relationship with Amrita Pritam. Imroz was his pen name. His original name was Inderjeet Singh,” Saraswat said.