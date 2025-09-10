Menu
Late PM Manmohan Singh posthumously conferred with P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics

The award was conferred by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 09:43 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 09:43 IST
