Late PM Manmohan Singh posthumously conferred with P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics

<p>New Delhi: Late former Prime Minister and renowned economist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dr%20Manmohan%20Singh">Dr Manmohan Singh</a> has been posthumously conferred the P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics for his contributions to India's economic transformation and nation-building.</p>.<p>The award was received on his behalf by his wife Gursharan Kaur, in the national capital last week, the Hyderabad-based PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation (PVNMF) said in a statement.</p>.Dr Manmohan Singh | The reformer, the economist, and the titan.<p>The award was instituted by the PVNMF to recognise outstanding contributions in economics.</p>.<p>PVNMF President K Ramchandra Murthy and General Secretary Madhamchetty Anil Kumar were present at the ceremony. </p>