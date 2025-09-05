<p>Following a bike theft case of Yogesh Alekari (33) at Nottingham, England, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took aim at the British Museum, which is home to a vast collection of artefacts from countries previously under the UK's colonial rule.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a>, author and diplomat is widely known for his sharp criticism of British colonialism in India. In one of his books, he describes British rule as an era of darkness for the country, a view he had also expressed in his viral Oxford Union speech in 2015.</p><p>Rakesh Krishnan Simha, a globally cited defense analyst, shared a social media post by the BBC that reported a bike theft in UK of an Indian globe-trotter.</p><p>Simha took a jibe at the UK by saying, "Now the British owe us $43 trillion + Rs 4.7 lakh.</p>.<p>Once aware of the news, Tharoor quipped on X: “They’re learning from the British Museum!” — a jibe at the museum’s vast collection of Indian artefacts taken pre-Independence.</p>.<p>Alekari told the <em>BBC</em>, "I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford. I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park. I locked the bike up, and it was a busy area with children playing, so I thought it seemed like a safe place. I crossed the road and went to have breakfast, but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone."</p><p>"I was totally shocked. I just broke down and started crying when I realised what had happened. They stole my motorcycle, but this wasn't only a motorbike - it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller," he said.</p>