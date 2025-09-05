Menu
'Learning from British Museum': Shashi Tharoor after Indian globe-trotter's bike gets stolen in UK

Shashi Tharoor, author and diplomat is widely known for his sharp criticism of British colonialism in India.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 11:10 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 11:10 IST
