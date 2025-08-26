Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Let those who entered politics defend themselves: 56 ex-judges on 18 ex-judges' statement defending Sudershan Reddy

They were reacting to the statement of 18 retired judges who had termed as 'unfortunate' Shah's attack on Reddy.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 15:11 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian Politicsb sudershan reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us