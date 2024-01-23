JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lives on due to his unyielding dedication to his ideals: PM on Bal Thackeray birth anniversary

Thackeray, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics, enjoyed a large following. He was born on this day in 1926 and passed away on November 17, 2012.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 06:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled.

Thackeray, one of the early pioneers of hardline Hindutva politics, enjoyed a large following. He was born on this day in 1926 and passed away on November 17, 2012.

In a post on X, Modi said, 'Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled.' 'In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and commitment to speaking up for the poor and downtrodden,' the prime minister said.

The Shiv Sena has now split into two factions with the one commanding the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another headed by Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray aligning with the Opposition in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 06:52 IST)
MaharashtraNarendra ModiBal ThackerayShiv Sena

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT