<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ED">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Tuesday searched across three states as a part of its money laundering investigation into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sabarimala">Sabarimala </a>gold loss case, <em>PTI </em>reported citing official sources.</p><p>The searches are being conducted in 21 locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p>.Kerala HC says chemical analysis report reinforces fears of replacement of gold-plates at Sabarimala.<p>Property linked to main accused Unnikrishnan Potti,in Bengaluru and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar are also being search by the Central probing agency. </p><p>The ED had recently filed a PMLA case taking cognisance of a Kerala police FIR.</p><p>The case is also being investigated by Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.</p><p>The probe relates to a series of irregularities, official misconduct, administrative lapses and criminal conspiracy to use gold from various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala. </p><p>The SIT is investigating the loss of gold and gold cladded copper plates of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the 'Sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. </p>