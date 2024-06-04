Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for

With counting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 under way, here are the key candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party to look out for.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 05:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from from the high profile constituency, Varanasi.

Credit: DH Creative

BJP candidate Amit Shah is once again contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, his home state. He is leading from the seat, according to the early trends issued by the Election Commission of India.

Credit: DH Creative

BJP's Rajnath Singh takes on Ravidas Mehrotra, INDIA bloc candidate and SP leader, and BSP's Sarvar Malik from Lucknow Constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: DH Creative

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is eyeing for a comfortable win.

Credit: DH Creative

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and a three-time Rajya Sabha MP, is up against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Credit: DH Creative

BJP stalwart Smriti Irani faces Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a close associate of the Gandhi family, in Amethi at the 2024 elections.

Credit: DH Creative

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as BJP candidate from Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: DH Creative

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Puri seat in Odisha. He is contesting from Puri for the second time.

Credit: DH Creative

The actor-singer-politician Manoj Tiwari is the BJP candidate from North East Delhi and will be hoping for a hat-trick in the constituency.

Credit: DH Creative

Published 04 June 2024, 05:59 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRajnath SinghKangana RanautSmriti IraniRajeev ChandrasekharLok Sabha electionsManoj TiwariSambit Patraravi kishanLok Sabha Elections 2024

