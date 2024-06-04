Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for

Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from from the high profile constituency, Varanasi.
BJP candidate Amit Shah is once again contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, his home state. He is leading from the seat, according to the early trends issued by the Election Commission of India.
BJP's Rajnath Singh takes on Ravidas Mehrotra, INDIA bloc candidate and SP leader, and BSP's Sarvar Malik from Lucknow Constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate is eyeing for a comfortable win.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and a three-time Rajya Sabha MP, is up against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
BJP stalwart Smriti Irani faces Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a close associate of the Gandhi family, in Amethi at the 2024 elections.
Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as BJP candidate from Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Puri seat in Odisha. He is contesting from Puri for the second time.
The actor-singer-politician Manoj Tiwari is the BJP candidate from North East Delhi and will be hoping for a hat-trick in the constituency.
Published 04 June 2024, 05:59 IST