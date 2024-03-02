Lok Sabha elections 2024: Jayant Sinha opts out of contest

New Delhi: BJP MP Jayant Sinha on Saturday said he has requested the party president J P Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties, joining the list of party leaders not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on social media platform X, the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and son of former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha said he will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues.

The BJP is said to be contemplating giving tickets to several new leaders and some other sitting MPs also are understood to have told the party that they would like to focus on other organisational work.