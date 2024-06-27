Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after laying down a copy of the President's address to the joint sitting and some bills.

Before the House was adjourned on Thursday, newly-elected Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was sworn-in as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Thiruvananthpuram MP took oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution.

"Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," he said to concluded his oath.

Five other Lok Sabha MPs, including two independents who are in jail, are yet to take oath.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned as well after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed PM Narendra Modi, who went on to introduce the Council of Ministers.

Dhankhar also announced J P Nadda would be Leader of the Rajya Sabha and also announced that the suspension of AAP's Sanjay Singh has been revoked.

Both Houses will resume proceedings tomorrow at 11 am.

(With PTI inputs)