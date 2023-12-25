1,600 Indian tabla players perform in unison to set new Guinness World Record in 'City of Music' Gwalior

Bhopal: The city of Gwalior embraced its rich musical heritage by setting a historic Guinness World record on Monday evening by hosting 1.600 artists performing in sync at the Gwalior Fort at the ‘Tabla Darbar’ event.
Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were present to witness the historic performance.
The event was part of the 'Tansen Samaroh', Gwalior's annual music festival. On the evening of December 25, the 'Tabla Darbar' festival event was organized near Karna Mahal on the Fort. The venue was elegantly decked up to reflect its cultural history, including the legacy of Raja Maan Singh, who, not only built the Fort, but was a great patron of the arts.
The 1.600 tabla players from different Indian states came together to create a world record by playing their tablas together in a spirited and coordinated performance. The three-member team of Guinness Book Of World Record was present to physically supervise and record the 'Tabla Darbar' performance at Gwalior Fort.
The artists hailed from Kolkata, Mumbai, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and more than 50 other Indian cities.
Local artists who participated in the 'Tabla Darbar' event had continuously been practicing at the Raja Mansingh Tomar Music University in Gwalior in the run-up to the record-breaking performance.
Amid biting cold with night temperature dipping to 6 to 7 degrees, playing the tabla in open air was challenging. However, the artists did not disappoint and ended up setting a new Guinness World Record.
UNESCO has officially recognised Gwalior as a 'City of Music'. It is the third city in the world to receive this title. The five-day annual music festival 'Tansen Samaroh' is now in its 99th year.
District Panchayat CEO (IAS) Vivek Kumar said elaborate arrangements were made to create the historic moment of the 1600 tabla players playing in sync.
The specially-designed stage measuring 18,560 square feet was developed to comfortably seat all the 1600 artists on stage. Tabla players paid tribute to Tansen. A pandal was also set up in front of the stage for guests as the tabla players paid their unique tribute to 'Sangeet Samrat' Miya Tansen.
Principal Secretary Sheo Shankar Shukla said that the festival, which is dedicated to the legendary 16th century musician, is being organized by the Ustad Alauddin Khan Music and Art Academy of the Culture Department in collaboration with the District Administration Gwalior from 22 to 26 December.