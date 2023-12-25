1,600 Indian tabla players perform in unison to set new Guinness World Record in 'City of Music' Gwalior

The artists hailed from Kolkata, Mumbai, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and more than 50 other Indian cities.

Local artists who participated in the 'Tabla Darbar' event had continuously been practicing at the Raja Mansingh Tomar Music University in Gwalior in the run-up to the record-breaking performance.

Amid biting cold with night temperature dipping to 6 to 7 degrees, playing the tabla in open air was challenging. However, the artists did not disappoint and ended up setting a new Guinness World Record.