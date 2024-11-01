Home
17 persons injured in traditional 'hingot' festival in Indore

The festival took place in the evening in Gautampura, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:12 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 16:12 IST
