3 killed as pickup van overturns on them in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Three persons going on a motorcycle were killed after a pickup van overturned on them in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Neetu Rajak (22), her three-year-old daughter Krutika Rajak and Shabuddin Mansoori (24) died on the spot in the accident that occurred near Boharipar village this morning, City Superintendent of Police (Bargi) Sunil Nema told PTI.

"The three victims were going on motorbike to Boharipar for the girl's medical treatment," he said.