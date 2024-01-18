5 lakh laddus weighing 250 quintals set to leave Ujjain for Ayodhya on Friday

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal on January 12, Yadav had said, “We are going to send five lakh laddus from the famous Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain, to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.”

Yadav said Mughal emperor Babar had demolished the temple in Ayodhya. "Now that it has been rebuilt, how can Madhya Pradesh be left behind in celebrating the occasion," he had asked.