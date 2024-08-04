9 children dead, 2 injured as house wall collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

The incident took place between 8:30 am and 9 am near the campus of a temple during a religious programme in Shahpur village under Rehli assembly seat, as per officials.

According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, have been killed and two injured in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat told PTI over phone.

Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

A programme of "Parthiv Shivling Nirman" (making Shivling out of clay) was going on under a tent near the dilapidated house and a wall collapsed and fell on the tent, local BJP MLA and former minister Gopal Bhargava told reporters.