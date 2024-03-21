ASI survey of Dhar's Bhojshala complex to begin on March 22 amid tight security

Dhar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal dominated Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh from Friday, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

In a letter to the Indore divisional commissioner as well as the collector and superintendent of police of Dhar, ASI additional director general Alok Tripathi requested local authorities to provide safe access to the site in compliance with the order of the HC's Indore bench to conduct 'archaeological survey/scientific investigation/excavation' of the site.