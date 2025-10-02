Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

At least nine dead as tractor carrying Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag said that devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Durga idols installed in various villages for immersion.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 15:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 15:08 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshidolsLakeTractor

Follow us on :

Follow Us