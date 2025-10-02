At least nine dead as tractor carrying Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

<p>Indore: At least nine devotees died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Goddess Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The tragedy took place in Pandhana area, said Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag.</p>.<p>Devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Durga idols installed in various villages for immersion, he told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.People paying less for toothpastes to tractors, Congress spreading lies on GST: PM Modi.<p>So far nine bodies had been retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force and local divers, he said, adding that the search and rescue operation was going on.</p>.<p>An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot, he said.</p>.<p>"We have learnt that five to six devotees survived," the official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the accident.</p>