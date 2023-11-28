CBI arrests principal general manager, sub-divisional engineer of BSNL in Bhopal on bribery charges

'It was further alleged that the SDE demanded an undue advantage of Rs 40,000 from the complainant and informed him that the PGM of BSNL had demanded the said bribe for an amicable settlement of the pending chargesheet in his favour. It was also alleged that the said SDE told the complainant that in case he would not pay the demanded bribe, the PGM would take strict action against him,' a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.