Cheetah Neerva gives birth to cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

<p>Bhopal: Cheetah Neerva has given birth to cubs at the Kuno National Park in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/madhya-pradesh-india">Madhya Pradesh's</a> Sheopur district, the state forest department said on Monday.</p>.<p>The exact number of cubs was not specified by the forest authorities.</p>.MP-Rajasthan joint panel formed for coordination on cheetah project.<p>"Good news from Kuno. Female cheetah Neerva has given birth to cubs in Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district," the MP forest department said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Last month, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had shared the information that a female cheetah was pregnant and was expected to deliver cubs soon.</p>.<p>Asked about reports on the birth of cubs in Kuno, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Aseem Shrivastava told PTI that he would not be able to comment until a confirmation from the park about the number of cubs born to the cheetah.</p>.<p>Prior to this, 17 cheetah cubs had been born at the KNP.</p>.<p>With 12 of those cubs surviving, the number of cheetahs at the KNP was last reported to be 24.</p>.<p>On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs - five females and three males - brought from Namibia into enclosures at the KNP as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of the big cats, nearly eight decades after cheetahs were hunted to extinction.</p>.<p>In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were translocated to the national park in MP from South Africa as part of the Indian government's project to reintroduce cheetahs into the country. </p>