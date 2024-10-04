Home
Class 8 student stabs to death 15-year-old boy in MP's Jabalpur

The accused, who studies in Class VIII, had also sent a message on victim Rohit Prajapati's cellphone threatening to kill him following an altercation.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:10 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 16:10 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshmurderJabalpur

