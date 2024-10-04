Class 8 student stabs to death 15-year-old boy in MP's Jabalpur

<p>Jabalpur: A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death a Class IX student in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/madhya-pradesh-india#:~:text=Top%20headlines%20and%20breaking%20news%20today,%20Photos,%20videos%20and%20latest">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Jabalpur district, a police official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused, who studies in Class VIII, had also sent a message on victim Rohit Prajapati's cellphone threatening to kill him following an altercation, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (Patan) Lokesh Dabar told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.One killed, another injured in stabbing after altercation in Delhi.<p>"The accused and the victim, both 15, studied in different schools in Natwara village, some 32 kilometres from the district headquarters. Both had an argument over phone a couple of days ago. The accused threatened to kill Rohit Prajapati. He waylaid Prajapati on Thursday evening and stabbed him," the SDOP said.</p>.<p>"He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to stab wounds on Friday morning. The accused has been taken into custody. Further probe is underway," he said.</p>