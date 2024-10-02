Home
Dalit man paraded half-naked with shoe garland in Madhya Pradesh village for 'stalking' woman; 2 held

The incident occurred earlier last week in Bhaisodamandi village under the Bhanpura police station limits, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 12:54 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 12:54 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshAssault

