Digvijaya condemns Kejriwal's arrest, says ‘unconstitutional emergency’ in force in country

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday deplored the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying an “unconstitutional emergency” is prevalent in the country where the voice of the opposition and democracy are being stifled.

“His fault was that he became an I.N.D.I.A bloc partner and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are fighting elections in Delhi together. I strongly castigate the arrest,” the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

“Sure, he has been arrested under it,” said Singh when asked whether Kejriwal’s arrest has come under what he calls “unconstitutional emergency. His fault was he did not present himself after being served notices. He was arrested," the Congress leader said.

“In the history of India, this is the first time two sitting chief ministers have been sent to jail. (Then) Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was pressured to join BJP with the promise that cases against him would be scrapped as done in other cases,” Singh claimed.