DRI busts mepedrone unit in Madhya Pradesh; four held

The operation conducted in the wee hours of Saturday resulted in the recovery of 36 kg of Mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg in liquid form, besides other raw materials and equipment.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 19:01 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 19:01 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshDirectorate of Revenue IntelligenceDRI

