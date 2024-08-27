Gwalior set to host Regional Industry Conclave on August 28

Bhopal: The historic city of Gwalior, renowned for its rich cultural, educational, sporting, and artistic heritage, is set to host the Regional Industry Conclave on August 28 at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia University. The event is expected to bring together industrialists from across the globe, offering them a chance to explore the unique features of the region and the abundant opportunities for industrial investment.

The conclave, scheduled to begin at 10.15 am on August 28, at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. This initiative, aimed at fostering industrial growth across the state, includes a series of such conclaves.

The event will see the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar, and several state ministers.

The industry leaders and investors from across the country and abroad will also be present. During the event, CM Yadav will lay the foundation stone virtually and inaugurate 22 industrial units across the state, including 10 in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The CM will also distribute intent letters for new units and launch the "Invest MP" portal, aimed at facilitating investment in the state. One of the highlights of the conclave will be the Buyer-Seller Meet, which aims to connect local entrepreneurs with national and international markets. Over 3,000 entrepreneurs have registered for this event.

The seven countries whose trade commissioners have confirmed their participation include the Netherlands, Zambia, Canada, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Togo, and Ghana. The conclave will feature 42 exhibition sectors, which will showcase a wide range of products, alongside one-on-one investment meetings. Additionally, senior government officials from the state will present on the industrial opportunities and facilities available in Madhya Pradesh.

The conclave will witness participation from over a dozen prominent industrialists and renowned investors.

Notable attendees include Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, as well as senior executives from major companies such as Reliance Industries, AGI Green Pack, Accenture Industries, Prime Gold, OFV Tech, BR Group, Marble Vinyls, and Modern Techno.

This conclave is expected to open new avenues for industrial development in the Gwalior-Chambal region, positioning Gwalior as a hub of innovation and investment.