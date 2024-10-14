Home
IT engineer objects to men drinking around his scooter in Jabalpur, gets fatally stabbed

The incident occurred under Ghamapur police station limits during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and the deceased was identified as Naveen Sharma.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 16:42 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 16:42 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshmurderJabalpur

