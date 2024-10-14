IT engineer objects to men drinking around his scooter in Jabalpur, gets fatally stabbed

<p>Jabalpur: A software engineer was fatally stabbed when he objected to four men drinking liquor after crowding around his parked scooter in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jabalpur">Jabalpur</a> city, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred under Ghamapur police station limits during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and the deceased was identified as Naveen Sharma, an official said.</p>.<p>Ghamapur police station in-charge Satish Kumar Andhwan said the 42-year-old IT professional went to Kanchghar to see a Dussehra procession along with his friend on Sunday night on his scooter.</p>.Woman's body found with stab wounds in Delhi, partner booked.<p>Sharma later joined a 'bhandara' (free community meal) at around 3 am n Monday, he said.</p>.<p>When Sharma returned to pick up his scooter, he saw four people gathered around his two-wheeler and drinking liquor by keeping glasses on its seat. He asked them to remove the liquor glasses which led to a verbal argument between the two sides, Andhwan said.</p>.<p>The verbal argument took an ugly turn when the four men stabbed him about half a dozen times with a sharp object and fled the spot, he said.</p>.<p>On getting information, police rushed Sharma to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.</p>.<p>Police later detained the four accused and are interrogating them, he said.</p>