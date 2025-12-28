BJP central leaders attack K C Venugopal on Bengaluru demolition
"First it was Rajiv Gandhi who publicly humiliated the towering Karnataka leader Shri Veerendra Patil. Now, decades later, the pattern repeats, with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal lecturing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on how to run the state," BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malaviya posted on X.
