<p>An official laboratory test has verified that a diarrhoea outbreak was caused by contaminated drinking water, which has killed at least four patients and affected over 1,400 people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indore">Indore</a>'s Bhagirathpura. </p><p>The findings verified that a life-threatening drinking water supply system prevails in parts of the city in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>, which has been ranked India’s cleanest city for the last eight years.</p><p>Officials have informed that a leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a Bhagirathpura police outpost at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed. They said the leakage resulted in the contamination of the water supply in the area.</p><p>On Thursday, Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani told reporters that a lab report prepared by a city-based medical college confirmed drinking water was contaminated due to a leakage in a pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area, from where the outbreak has been reported. He did not share the details of the test report.</p>.Water contamination in 'cleanest city' Indore: Death toll mounts as man says infant son among victims.<p>Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey told news agency <em>PTI</em>, “We are closely examining the entire drinking water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura to find out if there is any leakage elsewhere.”</p><p>He said after inspection, clean water was supplied to households in Bhagirathpura through the pipeline on Thursday, though as a precaution, people have been advised to use the water for drinking only after boiling it.</p><p>“We have also taken samples of this water and sent them for testing,” Dubey said.</p><p>Drawing lessons from the water tragedy in Bhagirathpura, the senior bureaucrat informed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued for the entire state to prevent such incidents in the future.</p><p>An official from the health department said that during a survey of 1,714 households in Bhagirathpura on Thursday, 8,571 people were examined. Of them, 338 people showing mild symptoms of vomiting-diarrhoea were given primary treatment at their homes.</p><p>He stated that in the eight days since the outbreak, 272 patients were admitted to local hospitals, of whom 71 have been discharged so far.</p><p>At present, 201 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 32 in intensive care units (ICUs), he added.</p><p>Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the affected patients on Thursday, describing the outbreak as an "emergency". He also assured strict action will be taken against those proven to be responsible.</p><p>He further said that coordinated efforts by the government machinery ensured timely treatment to many patients, leading to improvement in their condition.</p>