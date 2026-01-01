Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indore water contamination | Leakage in water pipeline under toilet led to diarrhoea outbreak

At present, 201 patients are admitted in hospitals, including 32 in intensive care units (ICUs), the official added.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshIndorelab testContaminated water

Follow us on :

Follow Us