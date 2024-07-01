Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget session begins on stormy note

Bhopal: The first day of Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned amidst disruption and sloganeering by Congress over alleged nursing scam on Monday.

The opposition was demanding discussion on alleged nursing college scam which was not allowed by Parliamentary Affairs minister Kailash Vijayvergiya on the pretext of matter being under sub-judice. Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar raised the issue and demanded discussion in the house on priority basis.

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav assured the opposition that his government was prepared for discussion on the matter but only in accordance with the convention of the house. "We (BJP government) believe in humility which should not be mistaken or construed as cowardice by the opposition," the Chief Minister said.