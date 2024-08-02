Madhya Pradesh High Court asks state govt to convene meeting of stakeholders to resolve minimum wages issue

To this, the court said, "In such circumstances, the respondent/state is directed to convene a meeting with the petitioners and all stakeholders for consideration of classification region-wise after issuing proper notices informing them about the date, time and venue. Thereafter, appropriate orders in respect of classification industry-wise and region-wise be passed. Let the aforesaid exercise be completed within a period of two months." Meanwhile, state Labour Minister Prahlad Patel told reporters during a meeting in Indore, "We have said earlier that we are ready to classify minimum wages based on industries. However, we are not yet ready to classify it according to different zones, but we can consider it." Girish Patwardhan, a lawyer for one of the petitioners, Madhya Pradesh Textile Mills Association, said industrial organisations have demanded that the rates of minimum wages in the state be classified according to the circumstances of different regions and industries.