Madhya Pradesh hikes compensation for human death in wild animal attack to Rs 25 lakh

The announcement was made a day after an elephant trampled two men to death near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 21:24 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 21:24 IST
Animal attack, compensation, human animal conflict, Madhya Pradesh News

